Asset Dedication LLC Has $9.62 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Asset Dedication LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.6% of Asset Dedication LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEFA. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

IEFA stock opened at $75.72 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $118.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.89 and its 200-day moving average is $74.43.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

