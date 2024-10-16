Asset Dedication LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC owned about 1.04% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 886.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 392,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,561,000 after buying an additional 352,986 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $888,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 60,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 24,339 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 266.2% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 31,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 22,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 134,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 21,832 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSMP stock opened at $24.53 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.83 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.40.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

