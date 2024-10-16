Asset Dedication LLC Purchases 17,663 Shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 31.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,663 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,231,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,972,000 after purchasing an additional 88,866 shares during the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 1,900,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,400,000 after buying an additional 249,737 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 974,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,228,000 after buying an additional 58,139 shares during the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 500,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,451,000 after buying an additional 52,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 394,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,755,000 after acquiring an additional 18,013 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSU opened at $37.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.01. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52-week low of $26.31 and a 52-week high of $37.99. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.06.

About Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

