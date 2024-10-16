Asset Dedication LLC Sells 1,428 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Asset Dedication LLC reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $6,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth $6,916,000. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $8,896,000. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 21,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,835,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth about $1,432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $913.85 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $547.61 and a 52-week high of $972.53. The company has a market cap of $868.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $916.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $855.42.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $979.29.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

