Asset Dedication LLC Sells 1,756 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Asset Dedication LLC lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,557 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 32.3% in the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 176 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.92.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $313.32 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $315.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $291.90 and its 200 day moving average is $272.91. The firm has a market cap of $225.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 60.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total value of $3,518,451.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,966,996.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total transaction of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,712.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total value of $3,518,451.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,966,996.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,097 shares of company stock worth $10,221,233. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

