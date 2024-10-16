Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. Has $104.49 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 30.6% of Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $104,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 173,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,101,000 after acquiring an additional 27,721 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 69.1% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 243.0% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

VTI traded down $1.94 on Tuesday, hitting $286.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,259,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,019,939. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $288.73. The firm has a market cap of $429.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.11.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.