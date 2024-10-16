Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. Has $7.11 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $7,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 28.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 75,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,496,000 after buying an additional 16,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 19,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of IWD traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,122,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,409. The firm has a market cap of $60.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.32. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $193.45.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.