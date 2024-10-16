Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.5% of Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VB. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VB traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $240.04. 513,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,350. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $242.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.34.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

