Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Trading Down 4.1% – Here’s Why

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) was down 4.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.14 and last traded at $11.14. Approximately 60,917 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 662,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Astria Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Get Astria Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Astria Therapeutics

Astria Therapeutics Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.50. The stock has a market cap of $634.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.71.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). On average, analysts predict that Astria Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in Astria Therapeutics by 3,310.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Astria Therapeutics by 135.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Astria Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $171,000. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

About Astria Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Astria Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astria Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.