Atlantic Gold (OTCMKTS:SPVEF) Shares Down 0.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of Atlantic Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:SPVEF – Get Free Report) dropped 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.18 and last traded at $2.18. Approximately 3,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 113,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.
Atlantic Gold Stock Down 0.9 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.18.
Atlantic Gold Company Profile
Atlantic Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. It holds 63.2% effective ownership interests in the Touquoy gold project covering approximately 1,760 hectares; and 100% interest in the Beaver Dam gold, Cochrane Hill, and Fifteen Mile Stream projects located in Nova Scotia.
