Atlas Arteria (OTCMKTS:MAQAF) Trading Up 9.4% – Here’s Why

Atlas Arteria Limited (OTCMKTS:MAQAF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 9.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.38 and last traded at $3.38. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.09.
Atlas Arteria Trading Up 9.4 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.39.
About Atlas Arteria
Atlas Arteria Limited owns, develops, and operates toll roads. It holds a 31.14% of interest in the APRR and A79 and 31.17% interest in the ADELAC located in France; 100% interest in the Warnow Tunnel located in Rostock, Germany; 66.67% interest in the Chicago Skyway situated in Chicago and 100% interest in the Dulles Greenway located in Virginia, United States.
