ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Short Interest Up 12.6% in September

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 138,100 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the September 15th total of 122,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ATNI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of ATN International in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of ATN International stock opened at $32.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. ATN International has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $39.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.88 million, a PE ratio of -24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.75 and its 200-day moving average is $25.82.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.76. The company had revenue of $183.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.39 million. ATN International had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 0.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ATN International will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. ATN International’s payout ratio is -73.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATNI. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in ATN International during the second quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of ATN International by 64.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATN International during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in ATN International by 52.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in ATN International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of digital infrastructure and communications services to residential, business, and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. The company offers mobile, data, voice, broadband, and fixed services; handsets and accessories; and wholesale roaming, long distance voice services, and site maintenance services.

