Aurrigo International (LON:AURR) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Aurrigo International plc (LON:AURR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 76.37 ($1.00) and traded as high as GBX 77.50 ($1.01). Aurrigo International shares last traded at GBX 77.50 ($1.01), with a volume of 864 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.15) target price on shares of Aurrigo International in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

Aurrigo International Trading Down 2.3 %

About Aurrigo International

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £35.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -861.11 and a beta of -1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 76.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 87.33.

Aurrigo International plc designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies OEM products and autonomous vehicles to the automotive, aviation, and transport industries in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers various range of components and systems, including electronic control units, wiring harness systems, interior and exterior parts, and safety critical systems.

