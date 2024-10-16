AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $2.14 Per Share

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for AutoCanada in a report issued on Thursday, October 10th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the company will earn $2.14 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.43. The consensus estimate for AutoCanada’s current full-year earnings is $2.43 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for AutoCanada’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.71 EPS.
AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($1.30). The company had revenue of C$1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.62 billion. AutoCanada had a negative return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 0.59%.
AutoCanada Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of TSE ACQ opened at C$16.11 on Monday. AutoCanada has a 1-year low of C$13.75 and a 1-year high of C$27.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 444.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$15.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$19.19. The company has a market cap of C$373.59 million, a PE ratio of -10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.54.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$14.33 per share, with a total value of C$163,349.46. In other news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased 11,400 shares of AutoCanada stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$14.33 per share, with a total value of C$163,349.46. Also, Director Christopher Harris acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$14.48 per share, with a total value of C$72,400.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 124,500 shares of company stock worth $1,852,256. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.
About AutoCanada
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.
