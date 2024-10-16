Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stake Lowered by Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 230.3% in the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of ADP traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $290.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,532,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,352. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.53 and a fifty-two week high of $294.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $274.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 89.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP David Kwon sold 846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.60, for a total value of $228,927.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,816,946. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.38, for a total value of $872,254.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,696 shares in the company, valued at $11,440,548.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David Kwon sold 846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.60, for a total transaction of $228,927.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,946. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,817 shares of company stock valued at $15,999,208. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.83.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

