Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Short Interest Update

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the September 15th total of 59,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.
NASDAQ AVTX opened at $9.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.43. Avalo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $42.34.
Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($14.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.70) by ($7.37). On average, equities analysts predict that Avalo Therapeutics will post -7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of immune dysregulation in the Unites States. The company's drug candidates include AVTX-009, an Anti-IL-1ß monoclonal antibody which is under Phase I targeting inflammatory diseases; and AVTX-008, a fully human B and T lymphocyte attenuator agonist fusion protein for the treatment of immune dysregulation disorders.
