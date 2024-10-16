Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Short Interest Update

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the September 15th total of 59,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Avalo Therapeutics Stock Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ AVTX opened at $9.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.43. Avalo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $42.34.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($14.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.70) by ($7.37). On average, equities analysts predict that Avalo Therapeutics will post -7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,015,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $6,722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of immune dysregulation in the Unites States. The company's drug candidates include AVTX-009, an Anti-IL-1ß monoclonal antibody which is under Phase I targeting inflammatory diseases; and AVTX-008, a fully human B and T lymphocyte attenuator agonist fusion protein for the treatment of immune dysregulation disorders.

