Avation (LON:AVAP) Trading Up 14.5% – Still a Buy?

Avation PLC (LON:AVAP – Get Free Report) shares shot up 14.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 166 ($2.17) and last traded at GBX 166 ($2.17). 2,554,145 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,902% from the average session volume of 127,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 145 ($1.89).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Avation from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 133.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 129.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £117.66 million, a PE ratio of 790.48, a PEG ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.17.

Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company's fleet includes 13 narrow-body jets, two twin-aisle jets, and 21 ATR 72 twin-engine turboprop aircraft. As of June 30, 2023, the company owned and managed a fleet of 36 aircraft.

