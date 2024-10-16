Axie Infinity Price Up 4.6% Over Last Week (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 15th. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for about $4.81 or 0.00007205 BTC on major exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $733.09 million and $39.44 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 4.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00007818 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00013663 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $66,799.05 or 0.99987859 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000944 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006484 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.39 or 0.00064951 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 152,301,885 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 152,276,848.11810914 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.8485358 USD and is up 2.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 482 active market(s) with $27,434,607.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

