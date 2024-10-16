Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Short Interest Update

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 130,100 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the September 15th total of 152,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.6 days.
Azimut Price Performance
OTCMKTS:AZIHF opened at $26.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.73. Azimut has a twelve month low of $19.85 and a twelve month high of $29.84.
About Azimut
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Azimut
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- NVIDIA Stock Continues to Be Wall Street’s Favorite: Here’s Why
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Cavco’s Future Looks Bright as Affordable Housing Demand Soars
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Goldman Sachs Earnings Reveal Market Moves Investors Can’t Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Azimut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azimut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.