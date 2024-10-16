Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Short Interest Update

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 130,100 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the September 15th total of 152,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.6 days.

OTCMKTS:AZIHF opened at $26.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.73. Azimut has a twelve month low of $19.85 and a twelve month high of $29.84.

Azimut Holding S.p.A. engages in the asset management business. It distributes, manages, and promotes financial and insurance products in Italy, Luxembourg, Ireland, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Principality of Monaco, Switzerland, Singapore, Brazil, Mexico, Taiwan, Chile, the United States, Australia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Portugal.

