Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.24, but opened at $3.15. Azul shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 160,366 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AZUL shares. Hsbc Global Res raised Azul to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.70 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Azul from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. HSBC downgraded shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.70 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Azul from $10.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.59.

Get Azul alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Azul

Azul Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.67.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $800.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.81) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Azul S.A. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azul

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Azul during the 3rd quarter worth about $306,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Azul in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 4.5% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,354,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after purchasing an additional 100,639 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Azul during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its stake in Azul by 13,831.7% in the second quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 292,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 290,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Azul Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.