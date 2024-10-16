Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.15 and traded as high as $29.66. Badger Infrastructure Solutions shares last traded at $29.66, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Up 2.9 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.73.

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions



Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

