Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Trading Down 2.7% – What’s Next?

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.71 and last traded at $11.71. Approximately 191,206 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 884,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd.

Get Banco BBVA Argentina alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BBAR

Banco BBVA Argentina Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average of $9.95.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $892.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.49 million. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 4.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Banco BBVA Argentina Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.5134 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco BBVA Argentina’s previous — dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Banco BBVA Argentina’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco BBVA Argentina

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fourth Sail Capital LP increased its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 2,361,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,103 shares during the last quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,293,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $501,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $413,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 239.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 27,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards financing, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.