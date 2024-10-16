Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Announces Earnings Results

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.11, Yahoo Finance reports. Bank First had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 10.07%.

Bank First Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Bank First stock opened at $91.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.39 million, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.30. Bank First has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $96.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.92.

Get Bank First alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Bank First from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

About Bank First

(Get Free Report)

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank First Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank First and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.