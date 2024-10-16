Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of BKSC opened at $12.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $66.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.49. Bank of South Carolina has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $15.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.89.

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

