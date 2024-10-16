Barclays Cuts Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Price Target to $146.00

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $147.00 to $146.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GTLS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $168.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $229.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Chart Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Chart Industries from $199.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Chart Industries from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.00.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GTLS

Chart Industries Price Performance

GTLS stock traded up $2.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.25. 325,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,627. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.73. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $101.60 and a 52 week high of $171.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.70.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Chart Industries

In other Chart Industries news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko acquired 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $114.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,296.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 125,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,339,960.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko bought 440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $114.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,296.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,339,960.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul E. Mahoney purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.55 per share, for a total transaction of $53,275.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,107 shares in the company, valued at $224,500.85. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 7,152 shares of company stock valued at $482,278 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chart Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 504.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,896,000 after acquiring an additional 386,821 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 323.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 416,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,067,000 after purchasing an additional 317,775 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,507,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at about $30,755,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chart Industries by 385.3% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 197,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,463,000 after purchasing an additional 156,562 shares during the period.

About Chart Industries

(Get Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.