Baskin Financial Services Inc. Grows Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 286,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares during the period. CoStar Group accounts for about 1.8% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned 0.07% of CoStar Group worth $21,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $394,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 94,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,242,000 after buying an additional 11,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on CoStar Group from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.38.

CSGP traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.86. 528,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,231,470. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.15 and a beta of 0.81. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.35 and a 1-year high of $100.38. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $677.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

