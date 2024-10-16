Baskin Financial Services Inc. Has $33.08 Million Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,242 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Watsco comprises 2.7% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $33,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WSO. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in Watsco by 263.6% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 320,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,234,000 after buying an additional 231,987 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the first quarter valued at about $90,714,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,411,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,473,836,000 after purchasing an additional 146,305 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco by 50.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 185,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,188,000 after purchasing an additional 62,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco by 2,109.5% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 33,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,309,000 after purchasing an additional 31,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WSO traded up $9.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $502.01. 36,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,459. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $338.58 and a 1 year high of $520.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $479.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $471.16.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.70 by ($0.21). Watsco had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a $2.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 82.63%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Watsco from $522.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

