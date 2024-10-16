Baskin Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.91. The stock had a trading volume of 645,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,652,141. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $79.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.94 and a 200-day moving average of $77.80.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

