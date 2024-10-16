Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.17.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. TD Securities cut their price target on Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Insider Transactions at Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Price Performance

In other news, Senior Officer Chadwick Kalmakoff bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.18 per share, with a total value of C$50,160.00. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

TSE BTE opened at C$4.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.33, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.75. Baytex Energy has a 1 year low of C$3.85 and a 1 year high of C$6.37. The company has a market cap of C$3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.61.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.03). Baytex Energy had a negative net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of C$1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.04 billion.

Baytex Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Baytex Energy’s payout ratio is currently -13.04%.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

Featured Articles

