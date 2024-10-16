Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Earns Sector Outperform Rating from Analysts at Scotiabank

Equities researchers at Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BEAM. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.18.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BEAM opened at $26.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 1.85. Beam Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $49.50.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.18 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 40.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Beam Therapeutics

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $1,476,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 938,659 shares in the company, valued at $23,091,011.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,674 shares of company stock worth $1,491,826. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 75.4% during the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,913,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401,370 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 5.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,578,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,402,000 after acquiring an additional 413,892 shares in the last quarter. ARCH Venture Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $127,530,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $70,032,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 31.5% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,879,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,103,000 after acquiring an additional 449,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

Featured Articles

