Beldex (BDX) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $488.16 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 16th. Beldex has a market capitalization of $488.16 million and approximately $11.43 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0731 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Beldex has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,606.47 or 0.03853795 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00040904 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00007278 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00011430 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00011778 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00006571 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,928,416,438 coins and its circulating supply is 6,680,716,438 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

