Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:BXRBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:BXRBF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,600 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the September 15th total of 2,056,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23,306.0 days.
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BXRBF opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $6.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average of $6.30.
About Bendigo and Adelaide Bank
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bendigo and Adelaide Bank
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Salesforce: Have You Seen The Latest Price Target Upgrade?
Receive News & Ratings for Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bendigo and Adelaide Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.