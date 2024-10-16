Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:BXRBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:BXRBF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,600 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the September 15th total of 2,056,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23,306.0 days.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BXRBF opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $6.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average of $6.30.

About Bendigo and Adelaide Bank

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited provides banking and financial products and services to retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in Australia. The company operates through Consumer, Business and Agribusiness, and Corporate segments. It offers a range of products and services, including personal and business banking, financial planning, commercial mortgages and unsecured loans, investment products, insurance, and superannuation.

