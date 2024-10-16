Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV)

discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 950 ($12.41) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 45.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a research report on Tuesday.

LON DSCV traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 652 ($8.51). 194,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,038. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 612.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 682.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £625.53 million, a P/E ratio of 4,075.00 and a beta of 1.09. discoverIE Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 561 ($7.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 816 ($10.66).

In other discoverIE Group news, insider Clive Watson bought 252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 623 ($8.14) per share, with a total value of £1,569.96 ($2,050.09). In related news, insider Simon Gibbins acquired 7,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 634 ($8.28) per share, with a total value of £49,591.48 ($64,757.74). Also, insider Clive Watson bought 252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 623 ($8.14) per share, for a total transaction of £1,569.96 ($2,050.09). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 17,205 shares of company stock worth $10,592,914. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two segments, Magnetics & Controls; and Sensing & Connectivity. The company offers magnetic and power components, embedded computing and interface controls, and sensing and connectivity components for industrial applications.

