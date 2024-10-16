BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Get BigBear.ai alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BBAI

BigBear.ai Stock Down 8.1 %

BBAI opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. BigBear.ai has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $4.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $431.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 3.48.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. BigBear.ai had a negative return on equity of 295.34% and a negative net margin of 104.53%. The business had revenue of $39.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BigBear.ai will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BigBear.ai

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in BigBear.ai by 6,435.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 653,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 643,570 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 189,593 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,062,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 168,076 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the first quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BigBear.ai during the third quarter worth about $131,000. 7.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigBear.ai Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BigBear.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigBear.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.