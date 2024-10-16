Bill Few Associates Inc. Has $676,000 Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSM. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 117.7% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,257,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of TSM stock opened at $187.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.22. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $84.95 and a 12-month high of $194.25. The firm has a market cap of $970.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 37.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4871 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 35.24%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.