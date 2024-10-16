Bill Few Associates Inc. Purchases 274 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.2% of Bill Few Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $533.10 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $537.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $515.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $497.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
