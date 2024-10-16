Bill Few Associates Inc. Purchases 492 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,446.7% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,301,000 after buying an additional 34,871 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 79,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after acquiring an additional 10,635 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 48.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 14,107 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $83.73 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.78 and a fifty-two week high of $84.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.60 and its 200 day moving average is $77.85.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.