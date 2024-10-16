Bill Few Associates Inc. Purchases New Shares in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Exelon by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,310,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,525,000 after buying an additional 14,749,899 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 31,527,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,483,000 after buying an additional 16,686,526 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Exelon by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,887,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,606,000 after buying an additional 113,428 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in Exelon by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,374,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,623,000 after buying an additional 193,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 666.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,583,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,024,000 after buying an additional 3,115,763 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $40.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.97 and its 200-day moving average is $37.44. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 65.52%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

