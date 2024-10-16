Bill Few Associates Inc. Sells 399 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Bill Few Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in PPL in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in PPL in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in PPL in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PPL from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PPL from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.56.

PPL Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of PPL stock opened at $32.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.56. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $23.36 and a 12-month high of $33.38. The company has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. PPL had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

PPL Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.