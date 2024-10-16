Bill Few Associates Inc. Sells 4,598 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Bill Few Associates Inc. cut its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 105,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,598 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UGI. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in UGI by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 19,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in UGI by 3.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI in the third quarter worth about $1,190,000. Code Waechter LLC purchased a new position in shares of UGI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,170,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in UGI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

UGI Trading Up 2.3 %

UGI stock opened at $25.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.30 and a 200 day moving average of $24.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.79 and a beta of 1.13. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $20.19 and a 12-month high of $26.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

UGI Dividend Announcement

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. UGI had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -365.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

UGI Company Profile

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

