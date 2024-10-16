BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX) Short Interest Down 13.9% in September

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the September 15th total of 58,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of BioRestorative Therapies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

BioRestorative Therapies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BRTX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,169. BioRestorative Therapies has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $3.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 63.02.

BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. BioRestorative Therapies had a negative return on equity of 107.65% and a negative net margin of 6,898.28%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioRestorative Therapies will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioRestorative Therapies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BioRestorative Therapies stock. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 34,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. StoneX Group Inc. owned 0.51% of BioRestorative Therapies at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

About BioRestorative Therapies

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

