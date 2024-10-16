Bird Construction Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Stifel Canada decreased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Bird Construction in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies now anticipates that the company will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Bird Construction’s current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share.

BDT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Bird Construction from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Bird Construction from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.88.

Bird Construction stock opened at C$31.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.08. Bird Construction has a twelve month low of C$10.06 and a twelve month high of C$32.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.40.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$873.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$772.65 million. Bird Construction had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 26.97%.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.0467 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

