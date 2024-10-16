Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG) Short Interest Update

Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 124,800 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the September 15th total of 142,800 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 77,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Bit Origin Stock Performance

Shares of BTOG stock remained flat at $2.15 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 50,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,649. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.81. Bit Origin has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $9.71.

Institutional Trading of Bit Origin

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bit Origin stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Bit Origin at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Bit Origin Company Profile

Bit Origin Ltd, through its subsidiaries, engages in the cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. It is also involved in deploying blockchain technologies. The company was formerly known as China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Bit Origin Ltd in April 2022. Bit Origin Ltd was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore, Singapore.

