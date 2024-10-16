BITICA COIN (BDCC) Price Reaches $0.0400 on Major Exchanges

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. In the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. BITICA COIN has a market capitalization of $725.14 million and approximately $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BITICA COIN alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00007792 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00013658 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,867.54 or 1.00036842 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00007154 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006491 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.81 or 0.00064048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,126,696,474 coins. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.03998216 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BITICA COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITICA COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.