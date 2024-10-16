BitShares Trading Down 2.9% This Week (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $5.20 million and $71,362.65 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000540 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000338 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

