BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Shares Sold by Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,708 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the first quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 11.4% during the first quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 151,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 15,564 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BYM traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $11.86. The stock had a trading volume of 24,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,480. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.98 and a 200 day moving average of $11.55. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $12.38.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.0555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.