Blast Price Hits $0.0088 (BLAST)

Blast (BLAST) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 16th. One Blast token can currently be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Blast has a total market cap of $187.06 million and $9.69 million worth of Blast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Blast has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Blast Token Profile

Blast’s genesis date was June 26th, 2024. Blast’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,164,032,637 tokens. The official website for Blast is blast.io/en. Blast’s official Twitter account is @blast. Blast’s official message board is blog.blast.io.

Buying and Selling Blast

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast (BLAST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Blast platform. Blast has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 21,141,758,734.52562 in circulation. The last known price of Blast is 0.00895207 USD and is down -1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $10,622,588.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blast should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blast using one of the exchanges listed above.

