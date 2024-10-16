Bobcoin (BOBC) Price Down 3.4% Over Last 7 Days

Bobcoin (BOBC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 16th. Over the last week, Bobcoin has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. One Bobcoin token can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00000855 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bobcoin has a total market capitalization of $13.56 million and $1.22 worth of Bobcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bobcoin Profile

Bobcoin launched on February 12th, 2022. Bobcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,281,784 tokens. The official message board for Bobcoin is twitter.com/2050_paris. Bobcoin’s official Twitter account is @bobecoofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bobcoin’s official website is bob.eco.

According to CryptoCompare, “A for-profit social Crypto enterprise.

Embedding social impact into the heart of business. Employment creation is Bob’s main priority. Offering asset finance across emerging markets to spur human potential. Bob challenges the status quo and provides underserved people a frictionless opportunity to purchase a Bob motorcycle, create a stable income and live life to the fullest. Their motto: Access equals opportunity.”

Bobcoin Token Trading

