BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTWO) Stock Position Increased by Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTWO – Free Report) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,078,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,158 shares during the period. BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF comprises approximately 5.9% of Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC owned 51.84% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $53,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XTWO. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 406.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $497,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $690,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XTWO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.51. 7,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,908. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.17. BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $48.52 and a 52-week high of $49.96.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of two years. XTWO was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

