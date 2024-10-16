BorgWarner Inc. to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for BorgWarner in a research report issued on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.18. The consensus estimate for BorgWarner’s current full-year earnings is $4.10 per share.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BWA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.31.

NYSE BWA opened at $35.00 on Wednesday. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $39.97. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 2.1% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 13,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 3.5% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 1.8% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 19,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial lifted its position in BorgWarner by 3.6% during the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 9,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 2.2% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,599 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $344,950.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,541,074.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $344,950.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,541,074.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $66,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,512. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

